Full undercard for Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson WBO junior interim lightweight title fight

A pair of junior lightweights share the ring as former two-weight champion Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) takes on Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) this Friday, March 29. The 12-round bout is for the WBO interim junior lightweight title and will be held at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Live coverage of the main card begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) started his career 30-0, holding stints as both WBO featherweight champion and WBC super featherweight titleholder. However, he has lost two of his last three to noteworthy competition in Emanuel Navarrette and Shakur Stevenson. Despite his recent defeats, Valdez is still a capable contender with a high knockout rate.

Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) was very close to securing the WBO junior lightweight title in February 2023 but lost to Emanuel Navarrette. Wilson had the champion hurt and scored a fourth-round knockdown, but ended up losing by way of a ninth-round TKO. He has won his last two tune-up fights within the division since.

Before Valdez and Wilson clash, the undisputed women’s strawweight title is on the line in the co-main event. Unbeaten WBA and WBC strawweight champion Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) takes on IBF and WBO strawweight titleholder Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs). Estrada is a -220 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, as Valle enters with +175 underdog odds.

In the main event, Valdez is a -350 betting favorite to win, while Wilson has +265 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is Valdez by decision or technical decision (+115), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The full card for Friday’s event can be seen below.

Full Card for Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson