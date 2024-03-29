NASCAR schedule for 2024 Richmond weekend, featuring Toyota Owners 400

NASCAR is headed to Richmond for its spring race weekend with the Cup and Xfinity Series both in action. Both circuits are coming off their first road races of the season at Circuit of the Americas, with William Byron winning the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and Kyle Larson winning the Focused Health 250.

The weekend opens with the second Whelen Modified Tour race of the season. Those drivers will practice and qualify on Friday afternoon with the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 running at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night. The race will air on FloRacing while the other Whelen events will not be broadcast.

The Xfinity and Cup Series will be busy on Saturday. The Xfinity Series opens Saturday with practice and qualifying at 8:35 a.m. ET and 9:05 a.m., respectively. The Cup Series will follow with its own practice and qualifying at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., respectively. The day wraps early with the Xfinity Series running the ToyotaCare 250 at 1:30 p.m. All the day’s events will air on FS1. The Cup Series will wrap the weekend on Sunday with the Toyota Owners 400 on Fox.

Defending Xfinity race-winner Chandler Smith is favored to repeat in the Saturday race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +320 odds. Denny Hamlin won the Toyota Owners 400 in 2022 and is favored to win this year with +425 odds.

The full weekend schedule is listed below. All times below are ET.

Friday, March 29

12:45 p.m. — Practice 1, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour — NO TV

2 p.m. — Practice 2, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour — NO TV

4:30 p.m. — Qualifying, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour — NO TV

6:30 p.m. — Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour — FloRacing

Saturday, March 30

8:35 a.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

9:05 a.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

10:30 a.m. — Practice, Cup Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

11:15 a.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

1:30 p.m. — ToyotaCare 250, Xfinity Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Sunday, March 31

7 p.m. — Toyota Owners 400, Cup Series — Fox, Fox Live