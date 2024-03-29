Best player prop bets in Friday’s Sweet 16 games of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament will conclude Friday with four more games tipping off. The winners will complete the Elite 8, which will take place over the weekend to trim what was once a 68-team field down to the Final Four. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player prop bets for Friday’s Sweet 16 games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 March Madness Picks

Best player prop bets for Friday in Sweet 16

Tyler Kolek 10+ assists vs. NC State (+150)

The official line for the Marquette Golden Eagles guard is at 7.5 (over -160, under +124), but I think Kolek continues to find teammates at a much better clip. He’s managed 11 assists in both tournament games so far, and has hit this mark in four of his last five games overall. NC State ranks 75th in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency and is tied for 194th in assists allowed per game this season. I think Kolek gets to double-digit assists again Friday.

Zach Edey over 12.5 rebounds vs. Gonzaga (-145)

Purdue’s big man faces a tough challenge on the glass against the Bulldogs, who rank 26th in rebounds allowed per game and are in the top-50 in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency. However, Gonzaga has never faced a player like this all season. Edey is dominating like last year, but he’s become even more assertive on the defensive end when it comes to securing boards. He’s gone over this mark in the first two tournament games and will be motivated to have an edge against Gonzaga as Purdue looks to get to the Elite 8.

Dalton Knecht under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Creighton (-115)

Creighton is holding opponents to 31.7% shooting from deep on the season. Even though that’s not quite as elite as you’d expect, it’s a strong mark against a Tennessee team that couldn’t buy a bucket from range against Texas. Knecht went over this line in the first game but only hit one triple against the Longhorns. I think he gets shut down from the perimeter in this contest and has to focus on attacking the basket for his points. Give me the under here.

LJ Cryer over 14.5 points vs. Duke (-115)

The Houston guard put up 17 points in the tournament opener and 20 in the round of 32, showing he’s capable of providing some offensive punch for this team. Cryer has the experience of past tournament runs to know the importance of performing in this game, and gives the Cougars a veteran edge in this matchup. He’s getting enough volume to easily surpass this line, especially if the game stays close.