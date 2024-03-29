Tips and strategy for winning at DraftKings MLB Best Ball in 2024

Baseball season is upon us, which means fantasy baseball is back. With Opening Day a few weeks away, this is the time to start working through some mock drafts and getting ready for the season.

One way you can enjoy fantasy baseball is the best ball format. Best ball differs from regular fantasy baseball in that it starts and ends with the draft. There are no trades or waivers, and your best possible lineup is set each week. Once the draft takes place, you just have to check in at the end of the season to see how you did.

Roster construction

Rosters are generally deeper, and since you aren’t in control over swapping players out or making changes based on injuries, the strategy could also vary from what you are used to. Lineups are position-less and, in most cases, will consist of three pitchers, three infielders, three outfielders, and one flex. Best ball leagues have deeper benches, and you will have 10 players consisting of hitters and pitchers on your bench.

Draft tips and tricks

Pitchers: Know what kind of pitcher you should take. Depending on your league’s settings, you may not have relievers in your player pool, which means you should focus on guys who can tally a lot of wins, strikeouts, and innings pitched while limiting the number of runs allowed. Don’t focus on just hitting; make sure you have a good balance of pitching to go along with your position players.

Position players: In regular leagues, you likely have strict lineup requirements, like starting a first baseman, catcher, second baseman, etc. Best Ball provides the flexibility of breaking it down as an infielder vs. outfielder situation, and DHs are included as outfielders. You will need to meet the requirements, but if the draft board falls to where you keep loving the upside provided by infielders, you can front-load that position group and then just take three or four outfielders to fill that requirement.

Summary

Best ball is a great way to experience fantasy baseball because the season is long. If you are in a regular league that requires setting a daily lineup, it can be taxing and easy to get burnt out. Having it done automatically is an incredible asset. With the deeper benches, it doesn’t feel like bad seasons or injuries hurt you as much. As someone who typically focuses on balance in my regular drafts, best ball affords you the option to load up on certain types of players while just meeting the lineup requirements and light depth at other positions.