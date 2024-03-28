No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama: Betting odds, spread, total for Elite Eight of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 6 Clemson Tigers will take on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. And yes, this is men’s college basketball, not football. This West Regional final will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8:49 p.m. ET and will air on TBS/TruTV. These two teams met back on November 28, which resulted in an 85-77 road victory for Clemson.

Clemson (24-11) upset No. 2 Arizona in a 77-72 victory on Thursday, advancing to just its second Elite Eight appearance in program history. The Tigers controlled this Sweet 16 matchup from start to finish as they held the Wildcats to just 37.3% shooting from the field. Zona did pull to within two in the final minute, but a Chase Hunter ‘And-1’ off a layup effectively sealed it for Clemson. He led the team with 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Alabama (24-11) is in the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history, knocking off No. 1 North Carolina in an 89-87 nailbiter on Thursday. The Crimson Tide battled their way back from an eight-point halftime deficit, taking advantage of a poor second half by the Tar Heels. A Grant Nelson ‘And-1’ with 39 seconds left gave them a two-point lead, and he was able to ice the game with two more free throws late. He led the way with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks.

2024 March Madness: Clemson vs. Alabama odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -1.5

Over/Under: 165.5

Moneyline: Alabama -125, Clemson +105