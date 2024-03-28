Tommy Lloyd has yet to win the big one at Arizona, and it’s about to become more difficult in the Big 12

On paper, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd’s three-year run at Arizona has been successful. He’s posted an 88-20 record with three Pac-12 regular season championships, two Pac-12 Tournament titles, and two trips to the Sweet 16. Pretty good, right? Well when you’re a west coast powerhouse like Arizona, those results flat out aren’t good enough.

The No. 2 Wildcats once again got folded as a favorite in the NCAA Tournament, falling to No. 6 Clemson 77-72 on Thursday. They shot just 37.3% from the field in this Sweet 16 matchup, and could never quite catch back up to the Tigers even with a few late surges in the second half. The program has not reached the Final Four since 2001, and this failure is especially embittering for ‘Zona fans considering this year’s Final Four is taking place right in their own backyard in Glendale. It’s a brutal missed opportunity.

If you scrolled through Twitter/X in the immediate aftermath of the loss, you’d find nothing but criticism and vitriol for Lloyd. Here’s a few examples:

For being such a good coach, Tommy Lloyd's teams sure do have a habit in the NCAA tourney of doing things that horribly coached teams do — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) March 29, 2024

What an absolutely pathetic showing by Arizona.



Horrendous coaching, horrendous execution.



I would seriously consider moving on from Tommy Lloyd. Dude ain't it. Just twiddled his thumbs all game. — Brandon Anderson (@wheatonbrando) March 29, 2024

taking a break from cackling to say this: Arizona fans blaming players or missed shots or whatever are misplacing their anger. every single Tommy Lloyd team has lost the same way: slow down the game and then bait them into taking 3s. and he has no answers for it. he is an idiot. — carlos: a pac-12 mourner (@equitybruin) March 29, 2024

Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona teams after the First Round every year pic.twitter.com/LqBcek3sbn — The College Basketball Stories Podcast (@theCBBstories) March 29, 2024

Some would find this criticism of a third-year head coach with a .815 career winning percentage an extreme overreaction, but there is merit here. Lloyd has failed to make it past the Sweet 16 despite being ranked as a No. 1 seed once and a No. 2 seed twice in his three trips to the NCAA Tournament. The 2022 team was shown the door in a double-digit loss to Houston and of course, the 2023 team suffered one of the biggest upsets in tournament history when falling to No. 15 Princeton in the first round. Along with these failures in the Big Dance, the Wildcats had another meltdown just a few weeks back when blowing a 14-point lead against Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinal.

If you want to be nice, you can simply say that he’s been snakebitten in these big moments. Or you can say that he’s grossly underachieved despite having one of the most talented rosters in the entire country. Talented players like Bennedict Mathurin, Azuolas Tubelis, Kerr Kriisa, Oumar Ballo, and Caleb Love have all taken the court during his time in Tucson, and yet none of them even sniffed the Elite Eight playing for the ‘Cats. It’s understandable why fans are frustrated.

And the brutal thing is that it ain’t gonna get any easier from this point forward.

Conference realignment killed the Pac-12, and Arizona will be heading to the ridiculously tough Big 12 beginning next season. Sure UofA will be able to stand toe-to-toe with powers like Houston, Kansas, Baylor, and others, but they’ll likely to take more losses there than they did in a weak Pac-12. That could potentially affect their ability to grab a No. 1 or No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament, making their path through March even tougher. And given Zona’s stature as a power within the sport, fans will not put up with any more excuses.

So buckle in, Tommy. The honeymoon period in Tucson is over, and Sweet 16 failures won’t be tolerated any longer.