Twins 3B Royce Lewis leaves game with lower-body injury on Opening Day vs. Royals

The Minnesota Twins are taking on the Kansas City Royals to open up the 2024 season. The Twins scored their first run of the season thanks to a Royce Lewis home run in the top of the first inning. The third baseman singled in the third but then seemed to pull something trying to score on a hit by Carlos Correa. He was removed from the game and replaced by Edouard Julien.

Lewis played in 58 games last season for the Twins. He slashed .309/.372/.548 with 15 home runs and 52 RBI. Expectations were high for him this season as he continued to develop, and Minnesota had plenty of faith in him, as evidenced by his hitting third on Opening Day. The best-case scenario is that he just landed awkwardly when rounding second, but we won’t know more likely until after the game.

Royce Lewis injury update

The Twins are saying it is a right quad injury for Lewis and will have more on his status at the conclusion of the game. We’ll see if he’s going to miss time, which will certainly impact Minnesota’s lineup in a big way depending on how long he is out.