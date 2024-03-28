The GM Shuffle grades the QB class in 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place between April 25 and 27. Like every year, the draft is getting closer, and a position group is getting so much attention that it is starting to become overhyped. Initially, it seemed like there were at most three first-round quarterbacks in this class, but reports on who those three quarterbacks are vary wildly.

To try and rationalize the conversations, Michael Lombardi brings his QB grades to the latest episode of The GM Shuffle podcast presented by DraftKings Network. He is joined by his co-host Femi Abebefe as they break down their grades for this year’s quarterback class. They work through reports on Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels as the three most high-profile options while also covering some of the other quarterbacks that are starting to have their names thrown around. With Pro Days ending, players are now done with their chances to impress teams on the field outside of some private workouts.

While the player spotlight is the main focal point of the episode, Lombardi also provides listeners with his thoughts on the NFL’s new kickoff rules and the upcoming “The Dynasty” documentary that focuses on the New England Patriots.

