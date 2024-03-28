Wisconsin’s AJ Storr to test NBA Draft process, enters transfer portal to protect eligibility

Wisconsin Badgers guard A.J. Storr intends to enter the NBA Draft but has also entered the transfer portal in case he doesn’t go forward with the draft process. The sophomore averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 36 games this season. If Storr does transfer, it would be the second of his collegiate career after spending his freshman season at St. John’s.

Wisconsin made it to the NCAA tournament this season as a No. 5 seed. Unfortunately, the Badgers were upset 72-61 by James Madison and saw an early tournament exit. They missed the tournament last year, but the addition of Storr as a transfer, helped them get back on track. Wisconsin finished the regular season 19-12 overall and 11-9 in Big Ten games.

Things can change with the NBA Draft Combine coming up, but Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman didn’t have Storr getting selected in his latest mock draft, released on Wednesday. If he doesn’t like his projections, the junior can return to college, but it likely won’t be to the Badgers. He should have ample suitors in Kansas, Illinois and UNLV with West Virginia as an outside shot.