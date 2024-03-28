NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics on DraftKings Sportsbook

After a massive 12-game slate on Wednesday, only two matchups are taking place tonight across the association.

One of those contests is Hawks vs. Celtics, will take place in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to break down my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s Hawks-Celtics game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

My player prop for this contest was narrowed down to the two Jays, and I’m ultimately rolling with Tatum.

Boston’s No. 1 option has lived up to that label as of late, racking up at least 30 points in four of his last six games. Tatum has also handled a significant workload over that stretch, seeing his usage rate eclipse 35% four times.

These teams faced off in Atlanta just three days ago, and while Boston choked away a 30-point lead in shocking fashion, Tatum put up a strong 37 on 13-26 shooting. Atlanta’s roster didn’t have anyone capable of truly slowing down the superstar in the first place, but it CERTAINLY doesn’t now with the myriad of injuries the Hawks are dealing with.

The Celtics are expected to bounce back in a monstrous way tonight — as evident by the whopping 16-point spread for this matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook — and it will all start with their top offensive option.

That’s my favorite NBA player prop for Celtics vs. Hawks! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

