Pick on the Spread for Illinois-Iowa State on March 28

On Thursday, the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 battle between the Iowa State Cyclones and Illinois Fighting Illini features a strength on strength matchup between a dominant Illinois offense and a dominant Iowa State defense.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Iowa State Cyclones (-1.5, 146)

Illinois leads the nation in points scored on a per possession basis in games played away from home while Iowa State is second in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis, but the Cyclones have balance on their side.

Iowa State is 49th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis thanks in large part to having the second-best turnover differential in the country, ranking 69th in fewest turnovers committed per possession while generating the second-most turnovers per possession of any team in the country on defense.

The turnovers help set up the Cyclones offense with providing fast break opportunities and faces an Illinois team that will not take them outside of their comfort zone as Illinois forces a turnover on just 11% of their defensive possessions away from home, the lowest percentage of all 362 Division I teams.

The biggest weak point in the defense of the Cyclones is also where Illinois struggles the most, at the 3-point line. Illinois is 104th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage while Iowa State is 87th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage away from home at 32.7%.

With Illinois 252nd in opponent 3-point shooting percentage away from home and 261st in points allowed per possession in games played away from home, in this battle of offense versus defense, it will be Iowa State and their defense that wins this battle.

The Play: Iowa State -1.5

