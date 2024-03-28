NCAA President Charlie Baker is wrong about banning prop bets on college players. Because he’s not in charge here

Charlie Baker knows well how the lawmaking process works. The current NCAA President served two widely-acclaimed terms as a Republican Governor of the usually bright blue state of Massachusetts. He won his second election with 65% of the vote, often tacking to the center on issues that his party nationally wouldn’t often abide such as gun control and advocacy on behalf of climate change.

His record includes signing into law plenty of proposals developed in negotiation with a Democratic legislature. They were advocated, argued, debated, negotiated, and eventually became policy for the Bay State.

Which means he also knows about how laws can have unintended consequences. And one of those is why Baker’s new advocacy for states to ban individual player prop bets on college athletes so incredibly shortsighted.

With sports betting on the rise, the NCAA is acting to protect student-athletes from harassment and working to protect the integrity of the game – this week shows why it’s so important to act. pic.twitter.com/krATwpS4hZ — NCAA News (@NCAA_PR) March 27, 2024

That tweet above is part of the NCAA’s new “Draw The Line” campaign, which looks to address multiple issues related to the rise of legalized sports betting. And most of what is advocated for is good policy.

According to the NCAA, one in three “student-athletes have experienced betting-related harassment.” We’ll forgive them for failing to say this likely primarily counts football and basketball players, as I don’t think too many indoor track relay teams are getting guff from the cheap seats when they drop the baton.

“With such significant growth in the prevalence of sports betting in the United States, particularly on college campuses, it threatens the health and well-being of student-athletes and the integrity of NCAA competition,” the organization says. And with ads from plenty of sports betting companies now filling the airwaves, some of that certainly seems plausible.

“27% of autonomy schools had dealt with a sports betting problem among their athletes or staff within the past year, a substantial increase from a survey in 2019.” OK sure, and we can name some of those schools: Iowa, Iowa State, Alabama. And there will be others.

But this is just as it was before the new prevalence of sports betting. Headache Smith at Arizona State. Brandon Johnson at San Diego. Even the reigning NCAA and NIT champions in CCNY. And if we’re being honest, shaving points at Madison Square Garden prior to and during the Baby Boom was as common as the hot dog vendors outside the World’s Most Famous Arena.

Whenever you have a long-exploited and unpaid labor force made up of young people that want money, athletes will be put in a position to be tempted. And heck, it might have happened again at Temple earlier this month.

But the reason we know about what happened at Temple is because of integrity monitoring. And if Baker thinks he can ban player prop markets from existing, he’s laughably wrong. Because those markets will continue to exist across the globe, but there will no longer be any regulatory eyeballs on what’s happening.

Player prop bets can’t be outlawed by fiat, the whims of a 501(c)3 President, or even state legislatures. Black & gray betting markets, along with legal sports betting shops in worldwide jurisdictions, continue to take in far, far more dollars than the licensed sports betting shops in the United States do. And those offshore shops and street bookies will continue to offer these bets, because they aren’t accountable to any US jurisdiction.

And if these markets are banned, men and women that bet on sports for a living using information from those gray and black markets won’t be able to trade off that information with legal American sportsbooks, which is how they would inform licensed shops via their wagering activity. When a sharp bettor or betting syndicate sees a player prop line that’s off by a significant number compared to the projection, they’ll use that information to bet into US legal markets that have posted different odds for the same bet. Or occasionally they’ll create an arbitrage opportunity for themselves and a small, quick profit.

And legal markets getting that information is how integrity monitoring works. All gray and black market betting information eventually makes it to the US books that are licensed, regulated, and taxed, and vice versa. But when they bet in the USA, now there’s a record of bets that can be looked over with a fine-tooth comb when something is amiss. That record is just a fraction of the worldwide market, but it’s more than plenty to begin to investigate, especially if there’s outsized volume.

But you can’t have integrity monitoring if you don’t offer a wager a bettor can make somewhere else. So banning player props doesn’t solve any issues with game integrity, it just pushes them further underground and from being discovered.

Banning legal markets and driving the action further below the surface only makes finding out who’s not competing honestly even harder to discover. If we see an uptick in point shaving or issues with game integrity under this relative new monitoring, it’s very possible’ve just been able to catch more of it thanks to licensed, regulated, and taxed sportsbooks working together and sharing information with each other and law enforcement.

Baker’s experience as a policy maker should come in handy here in terms of realizing unintended consequences. The NCAA’s proposal is of course well-intentioned to protect young people. But if it these laws did pass, it would be another case of the organization overstepping its bounds into areas where they have little-to-no expertise. Which is a well-known move for the team in Indianapolis the past few decades.

Though he’s not an attorney, Baker is a Harvard grad. So he likely recalls that the Constitution’s 18th Amendment which enshrined prohibition sure seemed like good policy at the time too. How’d that work out?

Unintended consequences are real, and there will be plenty when the nefarious are driven to the illegal places to bet without oversight.