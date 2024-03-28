Louisville hires Pat Kelsey as new head coach

The Louisville Cardinals announced the hiring of Charleston’s Pat Kelsey as their new men’s basketball head coach on Thursday. Louisville went 8-24 overall and 3-17 in the ACC this season, finishing dead last in conference standings. The Cardinals fired head coach Kenny Payne after two disastrous seasons, and now bring in Kelsey with the hopes that he will be able to revitalize their once-powerful program.

Louisville has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2019, while Kelsey’s Cougars teams have gone dancing in each of the past two years. Kelsey is a Midwesterner by birth, hailing from Cincinnati, and spent time at Xavier and Wake Forest as an assistant before spending nearly a decade as the head coach at Winthrop and three years in Charleston. His name has been floating around in multiple high-profile coaching searches over the past two years.