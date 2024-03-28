Top MLB team stacks on DraftKings DFS for Opening Day

MLB will officially begin its regular season with Opening Day on Thursday, March 28. Every team was initially scheduled to be in action, but rain on the east coast has already caused two games to be pre-emptively postponed. There are still ample games to bet on and set daily fantasy lineups for.

With that in mind, here are our favorite team stacks for the 8-game slate at DraftKings DFS. The games begin at 4:10 p.m. ET so you’d have until then to set your lineup.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, March 28

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Mookie Betts ($6,500)

Shohei Ohtani ($6,400)

Freddie Freeman ($5,900)

Will Smith ($4,800)

Los Angeles has technically already started its season with a two-game series last week against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers split the series, but we got a good look at the top of their batting order. Betts finished the series with six hits and seven RBI, Ohtani had three hits and three RBI and Freeman saw first base plenty, mainly due to his four walks. Smith just inked a 10-year extension and picked up five hits and two RBI in the Seoul Series.

The Dodgers are the -230 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are the +190 underdog, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals

Elly De La Cruz ($5,600)

Spencer Steer ($4,700)

Jake Fraley ($4,300)

Jonathan India ($3,900)

De La Cruz has a good chance as anyone to make an impact on a game. Whether it is hitting a towering home run or an average single and then using his speed to turn it into a triple by stealing two bags. Steer, Fraley, and India are going to be forced to shoulder the offense of the lineup due to the injuries Cincinnati is starting the year with. The good news is that they begin their season at home (as is tradition) and face Washington starter Josiah Gray, who finished with an 8-13 record and a 3.91 ERA last season.

The Reds are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

Spencer Torkleson ($4,900)

Riley Greene ($4,700)

Kerry Carpenter ($4,100)

Parker Meadows ($3,900)

Detroit will take on reliever-turned-starter Garrett Crochet. The southpaw is now for his high-speed fastball, and it will be interesting to see how long he can maintain it starting the game rather than coming out of the pen. Meadows is likely to be leading off for Detroit this year and hit .358 in the spring. Greene and Carpenter each hit above .260 and are all but cemented at the top of the lineup, given the lack of other viable options on the roster. Torkleson could be swapped out for Gio Urshela, but he is likely only playing in certain matchups and Tork should be better off than his spring numbers suggest.

The Tigers are the -180 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are the +150 underdog, and the run total is set at 7.5.