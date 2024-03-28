Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Hawks Thursday

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks face off Thursday in one of two games on the day’s NBA schedule. These sides met Monday, with the Hawks making a stunning comeback to beat the Celtics despite being down 30 points at one point late in the second quarter.

As the two teams get ready to square off, here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for this contest with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Derrick White over 2.5 3-pointers (+110)

The Celtics guard didn’t suit up in Monday’s game, but is off the injury report so he’s good to go in this one. White is averaging 10.3 attempts from behind the arc over his last six games, connecting on 39.3% of them. He’s gone over this line five times in that span. The Hawks are coming off a game Wednesday and are 28th when it comes to opponent three-point percentage. White is more fresh with the extra time off and should have enough clean looks from the perimeter to get over this line.

De’Andre Hunter 5+ rebounds (+115)

Hunter logged 30 minutes in Wednesday’s win, so he should be fresh enough to suit up for this contest. The Hawks forward has done well when it comes to scoring points, but his rebounding has taken a hit this season. However, he’s hit this mark in each of the last two games and got to seven boards in Monday’s win over the Celtics. As long as Hunter suits up, I think he can manage five rebounds again tonight.

Jayson Tatum 30+ points (+140)

Tatum went for 37 points in Monday’s game against the Hawks, who rank 27th in points per game allowed and are on the second night of a back-to-back set. I don’t expect Boston to take the foot off the gas no matter what the score is, so there’s no reason to worry about Tatum potentially sitting in a blowout. The Celtics star forward has hit this line in three of the last four games and will likely take it upon himself to ensure Boston can erase Monday’s memories.

Bogdan Bogdanovic over 3.5 assists (+114)

Bogdanovic played 35 minutes Wednesday, which means there’s a possibility he could be rested or plays less in this contest. Either way, he should be able to get past this line. The Hawks combo guard has gotten tons of playing time with Trae Young out of the lineup and he’s made it count. Bogdanovic is averaging 4.5 assists per game over the last 10 contests, going over this particular line six times with three unders coming at three assists. He should get past this line Thursday as long as he’s available to play.