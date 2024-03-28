Bucks vs. Pelicans pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, March 28

Contenders clash in a cross-conference showdown Thursday evening as the Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) head south to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (44-28). Both teams are coming off a loss in their last game, although both have shown substantial growth since the All-Star break. The Bucks beat the Pelicans 141-117 in the last meeting between these teams.

Khris Middleton didn’t play in that win over New Orleans last time, but is probable for this contest along with MarJon Beauchamp. Giannis Antetokounmpo is also listed as probable as he deals with a hamstring strain. The Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram as he recovers from a knee injury, while Jose Alvarado is questionable.

The Bucks are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total coming in at 224.5. Milwaukee is -115 on the moneyline while New Orleans is -105.

Bucks vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -1

The Pelicans are 40-31-1 ATS on the season, going 19-15 ATS as the home side. They are 5-4 ATS as home underdogs and 18-8-1 ATS after a loss. The Bucks are 15-20 ATS as the road team and 12-14 ATS as a road favorite. They are 10-14-1 ATS after a loss this season.

Even though I don’t think Milwaukee has a blowout win like it did two months ago in this matchup, I do believe the Bucks find a way to get the job done in what is essentially a pick ‘em. New Orleans is still without Ingram, and it’s hard to make up that scoring against this particular opponent. Take the Bucks to cover in this contest.

Over/Under: Over 224.5

Milwaukee is 14-20-1 on overs as the road team. The Bucks have shored up their defense since making the coaching change, but have started to trend to the over a bit recently. After seven straight unders after the All-Star break, the Bucks have gone over their totals in six of the last nine games. The Pelicans are 16-18 to the over as the home side. They have gone over in three of the last six games after a string of four straight unders. I don’t anticipate this hitting the number it did in the first matchup but I do see this contest going over 224.5.