Top NBA prospects to watch in Sweet 16 of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The 2024 NCAA Tournament enters the Sweet 16 with a relatively chalky bracket, although there were some notable upsets in the first round. This is the start of true separation, where two more games will determine which teams advance to the Final Four. It’s also a place where NBA prospects can make their case. The 2024 draft class isn’t considered a particularly strong one, especially at the top, so high-stakes tournament games can make a bigger impact on a player’s stock.

Here’s a look at the NBA prospects to watch in this year’s Sweet 16.

Dalton Knecht, G/F, Tennessee

The Volunteers nearly got upset by Texas, and Knecht’s poor shooting performance was rough to watch. However, the veteran wing got his act together eventually and made some key plays down the stretch to secure a win and a spot in the Sweet 16. Creighton is a popular pick after the Bluejays made a run to the Elite 8 last year but Knecht can take over with his offense. Rick Barnes has become a bit of a joke when it comes to early exits in the tournament but Knecht can help him shake that label and boost his own draft stock with a stellar performance here.

Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois

It’s one thing to light up the scoreboard against double-digit seeds. It’s another to take over a game against Iowa State, one of the top defensive teams in the country. That’s the challenge for Shannon Jr., who has been brilliant on the court during the tournament. There’s a looming off-court issue which needs to be addressed, and that’ll ultimately matter more than whatever he does on the court with regard to his draft stock. However, he’s continuing to show the offensive spark teams could use off the bench right away.

Stephon Castle, PG, UConn

The Huskies guard, who is in the running for the top pick in the draft, hasn’t had to do much during the first two games. That’s likely to change in a rematch of last year’s national title against San Diego State in the Sweet 16, where he’ll have to navigate a stellar defensive unit. Castle’s perimeter shooting still needs to improve, but how he commands this UConn offense in this game will go a long way towards further improving his stock.

Donovan Clingan, C, UConn

Clingan is on the opposite side of Castle when it comes to trends. He’s having a monster tournament on both ends of the floor, taking advantage of his physical advantages. Clingan recorded a whopping eight blocks against Northwestern, highlighting his defensive ability while also grabbing 14 rebounds. If he can keep dominating against San Diego State, he’ll likely move into the lottery.

Chase Hunter, G, Clemson

The Clemson senior hasn’t really been on draft boards much but he’s doing well in March Madness. Hunter is averaging 20.5 points per game through two rounds while also dishing six assists in each game, keeping the Tigers humming offensively. He struggled late in the game against Baylor but made enough key plays to keep Clemson in front. If Hunter gets going offensively and leads this team to a win over Arizona, he’ll gain more traction as a contributor at the next level.