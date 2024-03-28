Best bet for No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Iowa State in Sweet 16 of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini take on the No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones in the Sweet 16. The matchup will take place on Thursday, March 28. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TBS and TruTV.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Iowa State best bet

Illinois (28-8) defeated No. 14 Morehead State in the first round, 85-69, after going into halftime leading by one, and then dominated No. 11 Duquesne in the second round, 89-63, after going into halftime leading by 24. The Illini have yet to be truly challenged in this tournament, and the Sweet 16 will certainly change that.

The Big Ten champs rank 10th overall at KenPom and first in adjusted offensive efficiency heading into the Sweet 16. They averaged 84.6 points per game this season, led by Terrence Shannon, who has already scored 56 points in the NCAA tournament. Forward Marcus Domask earned a triple-double in the first round and put up 22 points in the second round. However, their defense has fallen short at times, and ranks 92nd at KenPom.

Iowa State (29-7) is the exact foil to this Illinois team, with a passable offense and a No. 1-ranked defense. The Cyclones defeated No. 15 South Dakota State 82-65 in the first round before holding off No. 7 Washington State in the second round for a 67-56 victory. Tamin Lipsey and Tre King combined for 29 points in the Round of 32, and the Cyclones shot 50% from the three-point line.

The Cyclones’ defense kept opponents to just 61.3 points per game on 40.2% shooting this season. They rank outside the top 200 in rebounds per game, while Illinois ranks within the top five, which may be an issue as the Illini find second-chance shots. However, Iowa State ranks third in the nation in extra scoring chances, averaging 7.4 per game.

Betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook

Thursday odds

Spread: Iowa State -1.5

Total: 146.5

Moneyline: Iowa State -122, Illinois +102

Opening odds

Spread: Iowa State -2

Total: 146.5

Moneyline: Iowa State -130, Illinois +110

Best bet: Iowa State -1.5

This is a very, very tough bet to make as the best defense in the nation goes up against the best-ranked offense. However, I’m going with the “defense wins championships” mindset here. Iowa State was able to put up 80 points in the first round and have averaged 74 points per game throughout the conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament. This is going to be a close one, but I’m taking the Cyclones to win on free throws as the clock ticks to zero.