Which region is the toughest in 2024 NCAA Tournament? Which region is the easiest?

After an excruciating three days without the NCAA Tournament, men’s college basketball returns with the Sweet 16 on Thursday and Friday. All four No. 1 seeds remain in contention for the title at this point, and No. 11 NC State is the only seed below a 6 to reach the Sweet 16. Three of the top four seeds in every region reached the second weekend of the tournament.

After the first two rounds of the tournament, we’re breaking down which regions are the most challenging and which will provide an easier path to the Final Four.

East Region, Toughest

Heading into the tournament, it appeared that the East was the most challenging region. It featured the reigning champion in UConn in the No. 1 seed, and filled out the top four with the SEC, Big Ten, and Big XII tournament champions. Auburn fell early, but the rest have played out as expected. Even when Iowa State or Illinois win what will be a very challenging matchup on Thursday, they will likely have to face the top overall seed on Saturday in UConn. UConn will face San Diego State in the Sweet 16, the same team they had to defeat in last year’s championship game.

The South region has had the closest games in second round thus far, with three of four Round of 32 games decided by six points or less and two of those four going to OT. The South also had the most double digit seeds advance to the Round of 32 — four teams from the South seeded at No. 10 or below won their first round games, and just four total teams with double digit seeding from the other three regions combined advanced.

Midwest Region, Easiest

The Midwest region had a lot of potential to be the easiest — or, at the very least, had the most early upset potential — and that has played out largely as expected. Samford almost upset Kansas, and the Jayhawks went down very easily at the hands of Gonzaga. No. 1 Purdue likely took a deep breath after making it past the first round after their disaster in 2023. Oregon did upset South Carolina, but couldn’t hang on against Creighton.

The Midwest has the lowest combined average of seeds heading into the Sweet Sixteen with Nos. 1, 2, 3, and 5 advancing. However, they also have no conference tournament champions and just one conference tournament runner-up in their worst advancing seed, Gonzaga.

In the West, North Carolina has a fairly clear path to the Final Four as they take on an Alabama team so severely lacking in defense that they nearly lost to Grand Canyon. With a win over the Tide, they will face the winner of an Arizona-Clemson matchup, neither of whom are legitimate threats to the Tar Heels.