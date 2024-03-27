NBA Player Props: Best Bets, Picks for Wednesday, March 27 on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have a massive slate lined up Wednesday, as 24 teams are in action across the association.

In this article, I’m going to highlight three of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

I was really hoping to target a H2H plus-points spread prop in Green’s favor against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight, but the latter was just ruled out due to a quad injury.

Alas, we’ll have to pivot to Green’s points straight-up, which is still a strong play. For the majority of this season, it felt like Jalen was the odd man out in Houston’s rotation, specifically with the addition of Fred VanVleet and progression of Alperen Sengun. However, following Sengun’s nasty ankle sprain, Green has assumed the reigns of Houston’s offense once again.

The young shooting guard has racked up at least 26 points in each of his last six contests, receiving a usage rate of 29% or higher five times during that stretch. It’s not like Green is barely hitting 26 either, he’s produced a pair of 40-point performances over his last four games.

Tonight, the Rockets will travel to Oklahoma City for a pivotal Western Conference Playoff matchup. Houston hasn’t found much success on the road this year, but they need every win the rest of the way to sneak into the Play-In Tournament. I expect Ime Udoka to keep riding the hot hand in Green, which should result in another huge night for the rising star.

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

Williams has racked up at least one steal in seven of his last nine games. The Cavs have ranked top-10 in turnovers per game over their last three contests.

DeRozan has racked up two combined steals and blocks in four of his last seven games. He’s coming off a monstrous five-steal performance in his last contest.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Wednesday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

