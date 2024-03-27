Pick on the Spread for UNLV-Seton Hall on March 27

The Seton Hall Pirates are one win away from the NIT Final Four and play host to the UNLV Rebels on Wednesday to try to punch their ticket to Hinkle Fieldhouse.

UNLV Rebels vs. Seton Hall Pirates (-4.5, 141)

The biggest advantage Seton Hall has is on the glass, ranking 14th in the nation in home rebound rate while UNLV enters 215th in overall rebound rate.

The Pirates on both offense and defense is also significantly better at home than away from home, ranking 104th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis, but are allowing 13.5 points per 100 possessions fewer at home than away from home while UNLV is 165th in points allowed per possession.

On the offensive side of things, Seton Hall is 146th in points scored on a per possession basis, but are scoring 13.8 points more per 100 possessions while UNLV is actually scoring more points per possession in games played away from home than at home, ranking 106th overall in points scored per possession.

The biggest issue for Seton Hall this season has been turnovers, ranking 296th nationally in turnovers committed per possession, but face a UNLV unit that is just 187th nationally in turnovers forced on a per offensive play basis.

In a tight game, Seton Hall also has a big free throw shooting advantage, rating 17th in the country in free throw shooting percentage at 77.7% while UNLV is 115th in free throw shooting percentage at 73.4%.

With UNLV having to travel across three time zones to face a Seton Hall team that is hungry to make a statement that the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee made a mistake by leaving them out of the big dance and that the Big East as a whole was slighted, the Pirates will make sure a message is sent on Wednesday.

The Play: Seton Hall -4.5

