How should the March Madness Selection Committee look moving forward?

After the first weekend of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, we’re headed toward one of the chalkiest Sweet 16s in recent memory. The Mountain West failed to meet the public’s high hopes, the SEC had a nightmare first round, and the two biggest conferences that now appear to have been undervalued heading into Selection Sunday — the Big East and the ACC — are now sending a combined seven out of eight bids into the second weekend.

There is no perfectly smooth Selection Sunday experience, but the exclusion of Indiana State and several qualified Big East teams this season in favor of more at-large bids from larger conferences drew some ire and questioning from fans of the sport. The selection committee, given the challenging task of selecting the 36 best non-champion teams for at-large bids, relies heavily on NCAA evaluation tool — or NET — rankings to determine which teams should go dancing. The NET also determines what quadrant each team’s wins and losses are placed in, and a good Quad 1 record is a major component in the selection process for March Madness.

But the NET is not the end-all-be-all in the decision-making process. Indiana State ranked 29th in the NET rankings at the conclusion of the season, and were still left out in favor of much lower-ranked at-large bids from major conferences. Is it possible that conferences are gaming the NET system? The Mountain West seemed to have pulled off some sort of manipulation this season, earning six bids (including one for conference tournament champion New Mexico), and yet sending just a single team to the Sweet 16. The SEC faced a similar issue, sending nine teams to the tournament and putting just two into a regional semifinal.

So how can we have the selection process make more sense and put deserving teams into the field of 68? In the past there was more emphasis placed on the later games in the season than the earlier games, which could be something to revisit. Can you imagine this tournament without NC State if they had fallen to UNC in the ACC championship? Or without James Madison had they lost to Arkansas State? Or even Oregon, who would not have gotten a bid without their Pac-12 win? The conference tournament games and March regular season games could once again carry more weight in the decision-making process.

The committee also needs to expand or change to include more than just conference commissioners and athletic directors, as our college editor said previously. While the representatives recuse themselves from discussions on the institutions that they represent, there needs to be more diversity in background on the committee, including coaches and media members, as the College Football Playoff selection committee does. Heck, they even threw in a university professor for a year before then extending more seats to athletic directors.

Ken Pomeroy of KenPom believes the selection should be a completely by-the-numbers process, while St. John’s coach Rick Pitino suggested adding retired coaching legends like Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams to the selection committee. As of now, there doesn’t seem to be much satisfaction with the way things are as they currently stand.

Dan Hurley, head coach of the overall No. 1 UConn Huskies, expressed his disappointment in the Big East’s lack of representation in this year’s tournament — particularly after UConn won it all in 2023. “Seton Hall beat us by 15,” he said Sunday. “We’ve won eight straight in this tournament, all by significant margins, and they were good enough to beat us. There should have been five or six Big East teams in this tournament.”

In order for March Madness to keep its magic, the tournament must continue to prioritize mid-major and small conference teams. The charm of the tournament doesn’t lie in a matchup between a solid SEC team and a down-the-middle Big XII team — even if the game ends with an exciting buzzer beater.

The games we talk about for years to come are the teams most can’t find on a map making a run for the Sweet 16 or the Elite Eight, knocking some blue bloods off along the way. Think Oral Roberts, St. Peter’s, Fairleigh Dickinson. Sure, the Creighton-Oregon game was a thriller on Saturday, but who is going to be talking about that game five or ten years down the road?

Last year’s tournament is the perfect example of the possibilities that await if the committee gives more chances to smaller conferences — just one team in the Final Four came from a Power 5 conference, and just three Elite Eight teams came from a Power 5 conference.

The tournament should not expand in order to keep these mid-majors and small conference champions involved. Their automatic bids need to be protected, but the larger conferences cannot push the NCAA around into expanding the tournament — a move that would do nothing but grow the at-large bids that power conferences receive while keeping their pockets stuffed.