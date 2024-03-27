Suns vs. Nuggets pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, March 27

The Phoenix Suns (42-30) will continue their road trip with a matchup against the Denver Nuggets (51-21)on Wednesday. Tipoff from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado is set for 10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN. This is the third and final game between these teams this season. Phoenix lost the first 119-111 but won the rematch 117-107 in overtime.

The Suns have three players listed as day-to-day heading into Wednesday’s contest. Shooting guard Damion Lee (knee), SG Bradley Beal (finger) and center Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) are all questionable for the game.

The Nuggets have only ruled out one player for Wednesday. Power forward Zeke Nnaji will not play due to a thigh injury. Center Nikola Jokic (back, hip) and small forward Michael Porter Jr. (illness) are both probable. Power forward Aaron Gordon (foot) and point guard Jamal Murray (ankle) are questionable.

The Nuggets are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denver has -278 moneyline odds, while Phoenix is installed as the +225 underdog. The point total is set at 227.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -7.5

Phoenix is coming off a loss to the San Antonio Spurs, while Denver has won four games in a row. Neither team has been good against the spread, with the Suns only covering 41.4% of their games and the Nuggets covering 47.1% of theirs. Denver is better at home, covering 52.9% of games, and Phoenix has covered only 44.1% of its road games. It’s a decent sized spread, but as long as the Nuggets don’t sit most of their starters, they should cover.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

While both teams struggle with ATS, they also enjoy hitting the under on point totals. Denver has hit the under in 58.3% of its games, and Phoenix is only slightly better at 54.9%. The Suns have scored at least 115 points in four of their last five games, and the Nuggets have scored at least 113 points in each of their games in their current win streak. Given the recent scoring outputs and how their previous matchups have turned out, I’m going with the under.