Clippers vs. 76ers pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, March 27

The Los Angeles Clippers (44-27) and Philadelphia 76ers (39-33) will complete their season series Wednesday when the two sides meet in the City of Brotherly Love. These teams met Sunday in Los Angeles, with the 76ers snagging an impressive 121-107 win. Philadelphia lost last time out against the Kings, while the Clippers are looking to snap a two-game skid.

LA is clean on the injury front. Kelly Oubre Jr. is listed as questionable for the 76ers, while Joel Embiid and De’Anthony Melton remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

The Clippers are 6-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 216.5. Los Angeles is -218 on the moneyline while Philadelphia is +180.

Clippers vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -6

Los Angeles is 14-11 ATS as a road favorite and 30-28 ATS a favorite overall. The 76ers have been solid as the home team straight up but are 2-6 ATS as home underdogs. They have covered the spread in four of the last six games though and have adjusted to playing without Embiid.

The Clippers will be out for blood after getting smoked in Sunday’s game at home, and they do have the talent advantage. After a few off performances, I think LA gets right here and covers Wednesday night.

Over/Under: Under 216.5

The last matchup between these teams went over this total but I think familiarity will help keep this matchup under. The Clippers are 31-38-2 to the over and the 76ers are 36-36 but have trended to the under since Embiid’s injury. I like the under to hit in this game with both teams being more familiar with each other.