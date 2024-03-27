NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, March 27

After a small four-game slate on Tuesday, the NBA is back with 12 games on deck for Wednesday, March 27. The games begin with the Golden State Warriors taking on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET and wrap as the Phoenix Suns battle the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

With many games on the schedule, that brings ample opportunities for setting a daily fantasy lineup. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs. Plus, on Wednesday, you will have 10 games to choose from in the featured contests.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Toumani Camara, Trail Blazers, $4,500

Camara tends to come off the bench for Portland, but he still averages 24.8 minutes per game. Starting power forward Jerami Grant is doubtful due to an injury, and Camara could take his place in the starting lineup. He averages 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game and faces an Atlanta Hawks team allowing the fourth-most DFS points to power forwards.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Nets, $4,400

Similar to Camara, Finney-Smith should see a boost filling in for an injured starter. In Finney-Smith’s case, it is Cameron Johnson who will miss the game due to a toe injury. Finney-Smith played 30 minutes in Brooklyn’s last game and finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. The Washington Wizards allow the second-most DFS points to power forwards, giving Finney-Smith ample upside on Wednesday.

Lamar Stevens, Grizzlies, $4,200

Stevens is another role player who has upside in his matchup on Wednesday. He and the Grizzlies will take on the Los Angeles Lakers, who allow the sixth-most DFS points to opposing power forwards. Since being acquired by Memphis, he has averaged 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.