Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s games

After a small four-game schedule in the NBA Tuesday, the league will have 12 games on Wednesday’s docket. With that many games on tap, there’s plenty of spots where bettors can look when it comes to player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jarrett Allen over 11.5 rebounds vs. Hornets (+105)

The Cavaliers big man has gone over this line in three of the last four games, anchoring the interior for this roster while Evan Mobley was sidelined. Even though Mobley is back, Allen should be able to keep up his strong play on the glass in the second game of a two-game set against Hornets. Charlotte ranks 28th in the league when it comes to opponent rebounds per game. Back Allen to keep dominating when it comes to rebounds.

Dejounte Murray over 9.5 assists vs. Trail Blazers (+114)

Murray has completely taken over this offense with Trae Young sidelined, and that has boosted his assist numbers. He’s gone over this line in five straight games and should continue to hit the over against the Trail Blazers Wednesday. Portland ranks 20th in opponent assists allowed per game. The Hawks point guard has been under fire a bit this season for his poor defensive play but he should be able to keep dishing out assists at a high clip.

Stephen Curry over 25.5 points vs. Magic (-125)

Curry went for 36 points in the Warriors’ win over the Magic last time out. The point guard is averaging 24.2 points per game over the last six games, and should be able to suit up on the second night of a back-to-back set after playing just 31 minutes Tuesday. Even though the Magic are strong at defending the perimeter, I think Curry does enough to get past this mark.

Paul George over 3.5 3-pointers vs. 76ers (+124)

After missing a couple contests a while back, George has been hot from behind the arc. The Clippers forward is hitting 45.1% of his triples over the last 13 games, going over this particular mark seven times. He’s hit four triples in four of the last five games, including in Sunday’s loss to the 76ers. I think George continues to stay hot from behind the arc even though the 76ers are the sixth-best team at defending the perimeter.

Nikola Jokic triple-double vs. Suns (+230)

Jokic didn’t log a triple-double in either previous game against the Suns, falling five rebounds short in the first matchup and five assists short in the second one. Even though the Nuggets big man is considered questionable he should be good to go tonight in a key Western Conference matchup. Jokic had a triple-double two games ago and was two assists short of one in a blowout win over the Grizzlies. This should be a much closer contest, which means the big man should be able to rack up a massive stat line.