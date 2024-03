The 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open tees off this week from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. The tournament will run from Thursday, March 28 through Sunday, March 31, with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler joins the field as the favorite, coming in at +260 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Since switching putters, Scheffler has won each of the last two tournaments that he played, and is as big a favorite as we’ve seen on the PGA TOUR since the hey day of Tiger Woods as of late.

Wyndham Clark, who finished second to Scheffler in both of those tournaments, follows at +1200. Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris are each installed at +1800.

In 2023 this event did not take place, but in 2022 Tony Finau set the aggregate tournament record score at 264. Finau returns to the field two years later, and enters with +2500 odds to win.

Here’s a look at the full slate of odds for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open, which tees off Thursday, March 28.