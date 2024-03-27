Watch Malik Nabers run a 4.35 40-yard dash at 2024 Pro Day [VIDEO]

Wide receiver Malik Nabers is a no-doubt first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but where he ends up being picked is still up in the air. There have been reports that some teams have him as the first overall wide receiver over Marvin Harrison Jr., while others have him as third overall behind MHJ and Rome Odunze.

Unlike Harrison Jr., Nabers did perform at his Pro Day, running routes and testing in the 40 and other drills. Nabers ran a swift, but unofficial 4.35 40, while putting up great numbers on the vertical (42”) and broad jump (10’ 2”).

Malik Nabers 40 yard dash pic.twitter.com/M8uXryw9iS — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 27, 2024

Check out his 42 inch vertical:

Nabers did well enough here to not dissuade any teams from wanting to draft him, but it will come down to interviews and team fit as these wide receiver needy teams put together their draft board. The Cardinals, Chargers and Giants all have early draft picks and will be looking hard at Nabers,