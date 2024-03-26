Pick on the Spread for Cincinnati-Indiana State on March 26

The Indiana State Sycamores are one win away from reaching the NIT Final Four, which will be held in their home state at Hinkle Fieldhouse, but to get their they will need to defeat the Cincinnati Bearcats on Tuesday.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Indiana State Sycamores (-3, 154.5)

The biggest advantage Cincinnati has in this game is on the glass, ranking ninth in the country in rebound rate, but are dealing with an injury to 6-foot-11 starting forward Viktor Lakhin, who is averaging 9.2 points and six rebounds per game this season.

The injury to Lakhin is compounded by Day Day Thomas, who is Cincinnati’s leader in both assists and steals while being their number three scorer with 10.4 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, missed the team’s game against Bradley over the weekend and was seen on crutches.

Having two key pieces out for Cincinnati is magnified even more in a game where depth and overall cardio will be important as Indiana State enters Tuesday ranked ninth in the nation in points scored on a per possession basis and 64th in total possessions per game.

The Bearcats have had difficulties generating offense on the road all season long, ranking 129th overall in points scored on a per possession basis and scoring 10.7 points per 100 possessions fewer in games played away from home than in Cincinnati.

Indiana State’s 3-point shooting will also cause issues for. Bearcats defense that ranks 217th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage away from home at 34.9% as each of Indiana State’s top scorers shoot at least 34.7% from 3-point range and as a team, the Sycamores are 12th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage against Division I competition at 38.1%.

With the injuries Cincinnati has to overcome coupled with Indiana State’s outside shooting, Indiana State will advance to the NIT Final Four.

The Play: Indiana State -3

