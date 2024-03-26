 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The 2024 Sweet 16 is one of the chalkiest ever

The lack of upsets makes for a second weekend with plenty of the top teams from the regular season.

By Collin Sherwin
Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson drives against Dayton Flyers forward Petras Padegimas during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

If you thought there was an unusual lack of Cinderellas making it to the second weekend of March Madness, you were correct.

And we’ve calculated what we’re calling a “Chalk Score” for each year of the modern NCAA Tournament to help determine which seasons had the most upsets. A Chalk Score is straightforward:

For ever seed five or higher that advanced to the Sweet 16, we added one point. The selection of the No. 5 seed is because if on opening weekend all top four seeds in each region win their two games (where they’ll all be the better-seeded team), that means the favorite of the Selection Committee to advance did so.

So a No. 5 seed earns one point, a No. 6 seed earns two points, a No. 13 seed nine points, and so on. From there we subtract 40 points (the lowest-possible score), and the remainder is one way to determine which years had the most and biggest upsets in the First and Second Round.

In the 39 NCAA Tournaments sampled, the Chalk Score of 11 in 2024 2024 is the sixth-lowest season in the 16-seed era. Both 2009 and 2019 share the lowest-ever score at nine. 1989 (10), 1995 and 2007 (11) are the only seasons with more.

But why you might remember more upsets is recency bias. The biggest Chalk Score ever was the wild 2021 NCAA Tournament with a whopping 54. Seasons 2022 (45) and 2023 (38) were also in the Top 12 as well.

Here’s the Sweet 16 Chalk Score for every March Madness since NCAA Tournament expansion in 1985.

2024 March Madness Sweet 16 Chalk Score

Year Chalk Score
1985 38
1986 49
1987 28
1988 30
1989 10
1990 48
1991 24
1992 27
1993 25
1994 28
1995 11
1996 19
1997 37
1998 36
1999 48
2000 45
2001 33
2002 35
2003 27
2004 33
2005 32
2006 31
2007 11
2008 30
2009 9
2010 40
2011 40
2012 33
2013 41
2014 39
2015 30
2016 26
2017 25
2018 45
2019 9
2020 N/A
2021 54
2022 45
2023 38
2024 13

