The 2024 Sweet 16 is one of the chalkiest ever

If you thought there was an unusual lack of Cinderellas making it to the second weekend of March Madness, you were correct.

And we’ve calculated what we’re calling a “Chalk Score” for each year of the modern NCAA Tournament to help determine which seasons had the most upsets. A Chalk Score is straightforward:

For ever seed five or higher that advanced to the Sweet 16, we added one point. The selection of the No. 5 seed is because if on opening weekend all top four seeds in each region win their two games (where they’ll all be the better-seeded team), that means the favorite of the Selection Committee to advance did so.

So a No. 5 seed earns one point, a No. 6 seed earns two points, a No. 13 seed nine points, and so on. From there we subtract 40 points (the lowest-possible score), and the remainder is one way to determine which years had the most and biggest upsets in the First and Second Round.

In the 39 NCAA Tournaments sampled, the Chalk Score of 11 in 2024 2024 is the sixth-lowest season in the 16-seed era. Both 2009 and 2019 share the lowest-ever score at nine. 1989 (10), 1995 and 2007 (11) are the only seasons with more.

But why you might remember more upsets is recency bias. The biggest Chalk Score ever was the wild 2021 NCAA Tournament with a whopping 54. Seasons 2022 (45) and 2023 (38) were also in the Top 12 as well.

Here’s the Sweet 16 Chalk Score for every March Madness since NCAA Tournament expansion in 1985.