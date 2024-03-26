Thunder vs. Pelicans pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, March 26

The Oklahoma City Thunder (49-21) will play the New Orleans Pelicans (44-27) on Tuesday. Tipoff from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will only air in the team’s local markets. This is the third and final matchup between these teams this season. So far, the teams have split the games, with New Orleans winning Game 1 110-106 and Oklahoma City taking Game 2 107-83.

Both teams have relatively clean injury lists. Oklahoma City doesn’t have any players on its report, while New Orleans only has two. Small forward Brandon Ingram will miss the game due to a bone contusion in his left knee. Guard Dyson Daniels has been ruled out with a knee injury.

The Thunder are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Oklahoma City has -112 moneyline odds, while New Orleans is installed as the narrow -108 underdog. The point total is set at 223.

Thunder vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder -1

This spread is a pick’ em, and it is easy to see why. Both teams excel at covering the spread, with Oklahoma City doing it in 58% of its games (second-best rate in the league) and New Orleans covering in 57.1% of its games (fourth-best). The Thunder are much better at covering at home (62.9%) than on the road (52.9%). The lack of Ingram could be the difference here, though, and I think Oklahoma City covers and wins the game.

Over/Under: Over 223

While the teams are similar against the spread, they are not when it comes to point totals. New Orleans has had the under hit in 57.1% of its games, while OKC has seen the over hit in 53.7% of its games. The Thunder are coming off a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in a game where 211 points were scored, but each of the Thunder’s five games prior finished with at least 224 points being scored. New Orleans has scored at least 111 points in both games since they lost Ingram to his injury. It could be close, but I think the over hits.