Mavericks vs. Kings pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, March 26

The Dallas Mavericks (42-29) will continue their road trip with a game against the Sacramento Kings (42-29) on Tuesday. Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is set for 10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TNT. This is the third of four games between these teams, with the final scheduled to be played on Friday. So far, Sacramento has won both games, 129-113 and 120-115, respectively.

Dallas has a relatively clean injury report heading into Tuesday’s matchup. Shooting guard Josh Green has been ruled out but was recently spotted without the walking boot that was helping his ankle recover. Guard Brandon Williams missed the Mavs’ last game due to a wrist injury and is day-to-day.

Sacramento will be down two players. Power forward Trey Lyles is still waiting to get his MCL sprain re-evaluated, and shooting guard Kevin Huerter is done for the season due to a shoulder injury. Forward Sasha Vezenkov didn’t play in the Kings’ game on Monday due to an ankle injury and isn’t likely to suit up.

The Kings are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sacramento has -115 moneyline odds, and Dallas is installed as the narrow -105 underdog. The point total is set at 233.

Mavericks vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +1

Both teams will be playing in the second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday. Dallas won on Monday, its fourth victory in a row. Sacramento got its second consecutive win and fourth in its last five games. The Mavericks have covered 72.7% of their games with no rest, while Sacramento has covered only 33.3% of games with no rest. Dallas is also the second-best team covering on the road, doing so in 64.7% of games, which should help them cover on Tuesday.

Over/Under: Under 233

While close, both Sacramento (51.5%) and Dallas (52.9%) have more of their games hit the under than the over. The Kings have scored fewer than 110 points in three straight games, while the Mavericks have scored fewer than 116 in each of their last four. Even with a scorer like Luka Doncic involved, I think we see the under hit on an inflated point total.