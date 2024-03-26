NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, March 26

With only four games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, finding value plays for DFS lineups can be challenging for mangers. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans, $4,900

It’s rare to see a starting big man available at this price point, even though Valanciunas has taken a lesser role in this offense. The Pelicans operate mostly on the perimeter, although Brandon Ingram being out helps the center when it comes to usage. Valanciunas has been quiet lately but is still averaging 30.1 fantasy points per game this season. He gets a decent matchup Tuesday with the Thunder, who rank 20th in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers. He’s worth rostering in lineups.

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors, $5,000

The Warriors rookie has been solid this season, although he’s fallen off a bit. After a recent three-game stretch where he topped 29 fantasy points in each game and 34 in two, Podziemski is down to 20.1 fantasy points per game over the last three games. I do think the matchup Tuesday is nice, with the Heat ranking 21st in fantasy points allowed to opposing guards. Back Podziemski for tonight’s contests.

Malik Beasley, Bucks, $4,700

Beasley has struggled a bit from behind the arc over the last few games, but went for 25.5 fantasy points in 34 minutes against the Lakers last time out. LeBron James is out, which hurts Los Angeles significantly on both ends of the floor. The Lakers have generally been poor at defending perimeter players, ranking 26th in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards. Beasley had a good game against LA last time out, so I think he’s worth backing tonight.