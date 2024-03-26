Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s games

There are only four games on Tuesday’s NBA schedule, which doesn’t give bettors too many options when it comes to finding great player props to target. However, there’s still some big names in action worth backing on the slate. Here’s a look at some of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler under 22.5 points vs. Warriors (-110)

The Heat star has not been scoring like he was in previous seasons, going under this particular mark in the last two games and six of the last eight games he’s suited up in. Butler hasn’t necessarily been less efficient, but he’s taking less shots overall. The Warriors have been more consistent defensively on the road and will be keying in on Butler, so I think he goes under on his points prop once again.

Anthony Davis 40+ points + rebounds vs. Bucks (+100)

Davis’ line is actually 37.5 on this prop, but you get more value on this alternate offering. The Lakers big man will be the focal point offensively Tuesday with LeBron James being ruled out, and he’s been on fire during the team’s three-game winning streak. Davis is averaging 27.0 points and 16.7 rebounds per game in this stretch, which sets him up well to go over this mark. In the previous meeting against the Bucks, Davis went for 22 points and 13 rebounds. I think he can get to 40+ combined tonight.

CJ McCollum over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Thunder (+105)

McCollum went over this mark once against the Thunder in two meetings, but he’s been on fire from behind the arc lately. The Pelicans guard is shooting 51.1% from deep over the last five games, going over this mark four times with his lone under coming at three made triples. The Pelicans have been one of the best teams in the West since the All-Star break, and McCollum’s shooting is a big reason why. I think he stays hot and goes over this line Tuesday.

Domantas Sabonis triple-double vs. Mavericks (+155)

The Kings big man has been racking up triple-doubles like no other this season, hitting the mark three times in the last seven games. He logged 11 points, 10 assists and 13 rebounds in the last game against the 76ers and seems primed to have a good outing against Dallas. The Mavericks have struggled defensively and are on the second night of a back-to-back set, which means Sabonis should have an edge. Even though he missed out on a triple-double in both previous games against the Mavericks, I think he logs one at home tonight.