Vanderbilt will hire James Madison’s Mark Byington as its next head man’s basketball coach, per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel. The move comes just one day after JMU lost its second-round matchup against Duke in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. He will take over for former head coach Jerry Stackhouse, who was fired following an abysmal 9-23 campaign.
Report: Vanderbilt to hire Mark Byington as next head men’s basketball coach
The JMU head coach is heading to the SEC. Can he turn things around in Nashville?