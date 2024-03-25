We’re going to keep betting on UConn until the wheels fall off

The No. 1 UConn Huskies continued their dominance in March Madness with another very convincing win over No. 9 Northwestern on Sunday evening. The Huskies advance to the Sweet 16, where they’ll await a familiar opponent in No. 5 San Diego State. These two teams met in the National Championship last year with UConn, again, rolling to an easy win. The Huskies haven’t been challenged at all in the NCAA Tournament over the past two seasons. So why are we even thinking twice when we see the betting odds? We should just be going right to UConn every time until they prove us otherwise.

Here’s a look at last year’s tournament and the first two games of 2024. This is UConn’s margin of victory in all of those games:

First Round, No. 13 Iona — +24

Second Round, No. 5 St. Mary’s — +15

Sweet 16, No. 8 Arkansas — +23

Elite Eight, No. 3 Gonzaga — +28

Final Four, No. 5 Miami — +13

National Championship, No. 5 SDST — +17

First Round, No. 16 Stetson — +39

Second Round, No. 9 Northwestern — +17

UConn hasn’t won a tournament game by fewer than 13 points in the past eight times out. The closest game was via last year’s Miami team that went to the FF. Even last season, UConn beat up on SDST in the National title game. The spread for the 2024 Sweet 16 matchup is UConn -10.5. Why are we even thinking of going in any other direction with that bet? We’re already see 78% of the bets and 88% of the handle coming in on DraftKings Sportsbook on UConn to cover the spread and the betting on the ML is even more in favor of the Huskies.

In fact, the line moved since we began writing this story. It’s now UConn -11 on the spread. A good way to adjust to the moving lines is to look at the 1H spread and totals. The Huskies are -6 on the 1H spread and if we think they’re going to run away with this game as well, that line will be favorable. It doesn’t feel like UConn will be tested much by San Diego State. Also, if we look at how the Huskies won last season, we can get some trends.

This is a different Aztecs team and it’s led by Jaedon LeDee, who averages 21.5 points per game. That should make things easy on Danny Hurley’s game plan, which will be to shut down LeDee. Last season, the Huskies put the clamps on SDST in the National title game. Expect defense to be the emphasis in this one. But Donovan Clingan played 10 minutes in last year’s matchup. Clingan has been a beast so far through two games this tournament. The Aztecs have no size to throw at Clingan in the Sweet 16. Clingan’s rebounding prop is at 8.5 with the over -125. That feels like another UConn side to back again.