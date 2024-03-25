Season-long spread, over/under statistics for all Sweet 16 teams in 2024 NCAA Tournament

The Sweet 16 has been set after a fairly uneventful Round of 32. Now that the impossibly long four days of nonstop basketball have finished, we’re breaking down the spread and over/under stats for all sixteen teams who will play this week. While March Madness is always unpredictable, you might be able to use these trends to inform your betting for the rounds ahead.

No. 2 Iowa State has the strongest ATS record of all 16 teams after going 25-10-1 against the spread this season. They take on Illinois in the Sweet 16, who have hit the over more times than any other team, going 26-10 on the over/under. San Diego State has the worst record against the spread of any Sweet 16 team this season, going 14-20 against the number so far this season, and covering just twice in the last eight games. Both Creighton and Tennessee went 17-17 to the over this season, making their Sweet 16 matchup total of 143.5 tougher to assess.

Here are the season-long against the spread and over-under records for all 16 teams remaining in the 2024 NCAA Tournament: