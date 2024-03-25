March Madness 2024: Top 5 plays from the NCAA Tournament’s 1st and 2nd Round

The most chaotic weekend in American sports is now over, with 48 games in four days leaving us with a set of Sweet 16 competitors still competing for the 2024 Division I NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

But what a weekend it was. While there’s not a ton of underdogs still left in the field, and just one team with a seed higher than No. 6, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t plenty of drama as head towards this weekend’s regionals.

So after the first weekend of March Madness, we take a look at five of the best plays we saw as the field was quartered from 64 to 16.

2024 March Madness: Top plays from First and Second Round

Oakland’s Jack Gohlke nails record-tying 10th three-pointer

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies were the story of the first round, pulling off a 80-76 upset win over the Kentucky Wildcats. They were led by red-hot senior guard Jack Gohlke who ended with a game-high 32 points off the bench, shooting 10-of-20 from the three point line. Gohlke became the fifth player all-time to make 10+ threes in a NCAA tournament game.

Florida’s Walter Clayton buries game-tying three, Kevin Harlan loses mind

The first-round matchup between Colorado and Florida was all gas and no breaks in the second half and UF’s Walter Clayton Jr. pulled up from the logo to tie the game and send the crowd into a frenzy.

walter clayton ties the game pic.twitter.com/NjsjeABkeR — ◇ (@2MANYBRIDGES) March 22, 2024

However...

Colorado’s KJ Simpson sinks go-ahead jumper for the win

In the highest scoring game of the tourney, Colorado junior guard KJ Simpson rattled in a clutch baseline jumper to put the Buffaloes ahead for good. Simpson finished with a team-high 23 points. Colorado outlasted the Florida Gators 102-100, in a nail-bitter to advance to the second round.

COLORADO HOLDS ON AGAINST FLORIDA!



WHAT A FINISH IN INDY!#MarchMadness @CUBuffsMBB pic.twitter.com/8XrT63AU2t — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2024

Michigan State’s Jaiden Aikens skies for two-hand dunk

Tom Izzo had his team prepped for March as his Spartans cruised to a 69-51 first round victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Junior guard Jaiden Aikens finished with 15 points and this big-time dunk over Josh Hubbard.

Texas A&M’s Andersson Garcia buzzer-beater ties No. 1 Houston

The first actual pure buzzer-beater of the tournament (meaning 0.0 on the clock after the shot falls, and changes the outcome from losing to tie, losing to win, or tie to win). While the Aggies came up short in OT, they gave it everything they had in a beauty on Sunday night.