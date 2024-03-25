NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, March 25

There are 11 games on Monday’s NBA schedule, with nine coming in on the main DFS slate. That gives managers plenty of spots to find value additions to lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Andre Drummond, Bulls, $4,800

The Bulls backup center has been a solid fantasy option, averaging 22.6 fantasy points per game. He provides a solid floor for managers, especially in Monday’s matchup against the Wizards. Washington ranks last in the league in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers. Drummond went for 25.8 fantasy points in the most recent meeting against the Wizards and is worth backing for tonight’s contests.

Sam Merrill, Cavaliers, $4,500

This depends on your appetite for risk but Merrill feels like a good addition on a slate with this many games. The Cavaliers guard is getting more playing time with Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus, and that means more usage. Since Merrill is basically a three-point shooter exclusively, there’s risk he goes cold and doesn’t put up any fantasy points. That’s unlikely to happen against the Hornets, who struggle to defend the perimeter and rank 23rd in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards.

Day’Ron Sharpe, Nets, $4,300

Sharpe isn’t getting consistent minutes, which has impacted his fantasy output. After going for 36.8 fantasy points against the Pelicans in 24 minutes, the Nets big man logged just 15 fantasy points in 10 minutes against the Knicks. He has a good chance to bounce back from that tonight against Toronto. The Raptors are in tank mode and rank 22nd in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers.