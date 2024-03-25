Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s games

After several light days in the NBA, the league will have 11 games on Monday’s schedule with a doubleheader on NBATV. With that many games, there are plenty of spots where bettors can look when it comes to player props. Here’s a look at a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum 4+ 3-pointers vs. Hawks (+130)

Tatum’s official line is 2.5 (over -166, under +130) but I prefer taking this alternate offering. The Celtics forward is on a heater from behind the arc, shooting 47.5% from deep over the last 10 games. He only hit two triples in Saturday’s win over the Bulls, but the Hawks present a great matchup for Tatum. Atlanta ranks 28th in opponent three-point percentage this season. I think Tatum has a big night from the perimeter.

Devin Booker over 6.5 assists vs. Spurs (+105)

This is tremendous value considering the Suns guard dished out nine assists in a 25-point win over the Spurs last time out. Booker has gone over this line in five of the seven games since his return from an ankle injury, with one under coming at six assists. The Spurs have shored up a bit defensively but still rank 24th in the league when it comes to opponent assists allowed. Booker should be able to cross this line Monday.

Nikola Jokic 15+ rebounds vs. Grizzlies (+125)

There’s a good possibility this turns into a blowout, which would affect the Nuggets center on this prop. The Grizzlies have been decimated on the interior with injuries and it’s shown. They rank 29th in the league in opponent rebounds allowed per game. Jokic is averaging 12.3 rebounds per game over the last 10 contests, hitting this mark three times. He sat in the team’s last game and is officially considered questionable but as long as he suits up, he’s worth backing on this prop.

Luka Doncic triple-double vs. Jazz (+160)

The Mavericks guard came one rebound and two assists short of a triple-double in the last matchup against the Jazz. Doncic has registered one triple-double in the four games after his streak of seven straight triple-doubles, but he’ll eventually be able to get another one. The Jazz are in tank mode and have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league so as long as this game doesn’t get completely out of hand, Doncic should put up a nice overall stat line.

De’Aaron Fox over 2.5 steals vs. 76ers (+140)

Fox has been a defensive star in this particular category, averaging two per game on the season. He’s up to 3.2 steals per game over the last five contests, going past this line three times. The 76ers are coming into Monday’s game with no rest, but they’re one of the best at not allowing opponents to pick their pockets. However, I think Fox gets the better of Philadelphia tonight and goes over this mark.