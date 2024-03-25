Full list of odds to make the 2024 MLB Playoffs

MLB’s regular series is technically underway with the conclusion of the Seoul Series, but Opening Day is still slated for Thursday, March 28. 12 teams each year make the playoffs, and while October it seems silly to talk about the postseason when the regular season hasn’t even started, it doesn’t hurt to get an idea of which teams sportsbooks believe are destined for the playoffs.

Let’s take a look at every team’s odds to make the 2024 MLB Playoffs, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to make 2024 MLB Playoff

Favorites

Dodgers -2500

Braves -1400

Los Angeles has made the playoffs in 11 straight seasons. The Dodgers have won the NL West in 10 of those years, including the last two. LA has seen back-to-back early postseason exists, losing in the Division Series to the San Diego Padres (2022) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2023). The Dodgers have won at least 100 games in each of the last three seasons and signed Shohei Ohtani to a massive deal this offseason. He will only be hitting this season, but that should be more than plenty to keep Los Angeles heading to the postseason.

Atlanta has won the NL East six years in a row. The Braves won the World Series in 2021 but have since been eliminated in the Division Series by the Philadelphia Phillies in consecutive seasons. The Braves return most of their stars in their lineup and added Chris Sale to the rotation. However, Atlanta will be without some of its depth from last season and no longer has a deep farm system. If they can stay healthy, the Braves should be able to clinch at least one of the Wild Card spots, if not outright win the division again.

Sleepers

Cincinnati Reds +155

Detroit Tigers +185

If Cincinnati wasn’t dealing with injuries and an 80-game suspension to top prospect Noelvi Marte, they may have better odds. Still, if Cincinnati’s starting rotation can take a step forward this season, they may make some noise in the NL Central. At one point, they had an abundance of talent on the infield, but now they will still have talented players while just lacking some depth. I like the Reds to prevail and win the division this year, making the playoffs.

The AL Central is wide open. The Chicago White Sox are longshots to be in the mix, but it really wouldn’t be surprising to see any of Detroit, the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Guardians or Minnesota Twins win the division. The Tigers are likely one year away from competing, but the franchise’s youth movement is upon us. Guys like Tarik Skubal, Kerry Carpenter, Parker Meadows and Colt Keith have Detroit close to winning the division, and I think if the backend of the rotation steps up, it can happen in 2024.

Odds