Odds, picks, predictions to win NL Rookie of the Year in 2024 MLB season

Corbin Carroll is the reigning National League Rookie of the Year. He set the bar very high for this year’s rookies after he and the Arizona Diamondbacks made it all the way to the World Series. Carroll played in 153 games last year and slashed .285/362/.506. He added 25 home runs, 76 RBI, and swiped 54 bags.

Let’s take a look at who has the best odds to be named this year’s NL Rookie of the Year, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 MLB odds: NL Rookie of the Year

Favorites

Yoshinobu Yamamoto +260

It may not seem like if you watched his Major League debut, but Yamamoto has the best odds to win this year’s NL Rookie of the Year Award. A pitcher hasn’t taken home the hardware since Devin Williams in 2020, and if you take out the COVID-19-shortened season, it hasn’t happened since 2014 when Jacob deGrom won it. Yamamoto still seems to be adjusting to the ball in the MLB, but if he can figure it out, we know he has the talent and should have plenty of run support to help his case for the NL Rookie of the Year.

Sleepers

Shoto Imanaga +1100

Jackson Chourio: +550

Imanaga has had a rough spring with a 2-1 record and a 4.66 ERA in just 9.2 innings of work. Like Yamamoto, he still seems to be adjusting to the league. He should be able to benefit from pitching in the NL Central and plays for the Chicago Cubs, who are projected to win the division.

Chourio made history with the huge extension that the Milwaukee Brewers gave him before he ever stepped foot on a major league field. He made the big league roster coming out of spring training after hitting .286 with a .314 OBP. Chourio hit three doubles with three RBI but needs to work on plate discipline, as he struck out 11 times in 49 at-bats. If he can stay in the bigs all year, there’s a good chance that Chourio climbs the Brew Crew’s lineup and finds himself in the running for ROY.

Odds

Jung Hoo Lee: +400

Jackson Merrill: +950

Kyle Harrison: +1400

Michael Busch: +1400

Masyn Winn: +2000

DL Hall: +2000

Gavin Stone +2500

Pick: Jung Hoo Lee +400

Hoo Lee joins the San Francisco Giants outfield and is expected to be an everyday starter. He only played in 10 spring training games but hit .333 with a double, home run and three RBI. Hoo Lee also swiped a bag and should be able to steal enough to complement his power to stay in the running for Rookie of the Year.