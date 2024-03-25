Odds, picks, predictions to win AL Rookie of the Year in 2024 MLB season

Each season, a new class of players makes their major league debut. They represent the future of their respective teams, and some waste little time making a big impact. Gunner Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles and Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks were honored as the 2023 Rookies of the Year.

Evan Carter +310

Carter has the best odds to win AL ROY this year. He is part of the talented rookie tandem alongside Wyatt Langford, and Rangers fans are excited to see a full season of Carter and his power. Carter played in 22 games last year as a September call-up. He hit .306 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI. Carter hit an even .300 in the postseason and earned a World Series ring with Texas. Personally, I am more intrigued by how Langford does this year, but Carter should start with a more consistent role, giving him more upside.

Colt Keith +1000

Nolan Schanuel +1200

Keith should be the Detroit Tigers’ starting second baseman. He and Parker Meadows are the team’s top prospects, and they are expected to come out of spring training with the big league roster. Keith has yet to play in the majors in his career but has had a good spring. He slashed .263/.317/.368 with two doubles, a triple and seven RBI. Meadows actually had better stats, but oddsmakers have Keith with the slightly better season-long projection.

Los Angeles Angels fans should be excited for Schanuel this season. For one, there isn’t much excitement surrounding the Angels overall. Mainly, though, he is the organization’s top prospect and is expected to be the everyday first baseman when the regular season begins. Schanuel only has 10 hits in the spring but just keeps hitting the ball right at people. He has only struck out four times in 41 at-bats so that’s a positive at least.

Pick: Carter +310

Carter has a small sample size of plate appearance to this point in his career but has looked like a big leaguer in them. It should only benefit him being in a lineup with Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia, giving him plenty of opportunities for either runs or RBI. If he can avoid starting slow, Carter could separate himself early from the other rookies this year.