Report: West Virginia to hire Darian DeVries as next head men’s basketball coach

West Virginia will hire Drake’s Darian DeVries to be its next head men’s basketball coach, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He will be brought on a five-year deal and will be tasked with turning around a Mountaineer program that finished dead last in the Big 12 this past season.

DeVries was a longtime Creighton assistant under both Dana Altman and Greg McDermott before returning to his native Iowa and accepting the Drake job in 2018. He quickly turned around a struggling Bulldogs program, winning at least 20 games in all of his six seasons at the helm. The last two seasons in particular have been his best as he guided the team to back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Tournament titles and subsequently back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

And as a bonus, he’ll likely bring his son Tucker with him, who is the two-time reigning MVC Player of the Year and would provide a shot in the arm to the WVU lineup.

Tucker DeVries averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season and was the Missouri Valley POY. https://t.co/uzHZxdNQJn — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 24, 2024

For West Virginia, the program can finally turn the page to a new chapter just nine months after longtime head coach Bob Huggins resigned following a DUI arrest. Assistant coach Josh Eilert took over as the interim head coach for the 2023-24 season and wasn’t able to lift the ‘Neers out of the chaos, posting a 9-23 record.