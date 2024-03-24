How Illinois’ first Sweet 16 berth since 2005 impacts Terrence Shannon Jr., Marcus Domask, Coleman Hawkins in 2024 NBA Draft

The Illinois Fighting Illini are back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since the 2005 NCAA Tournament, which has many fans and alumni believing this could be a magical year. The 2005 team was unable to get the ultimate prize but did finish as the runner-up in the NCAA tournament. Illinois will face Iowa State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 28. That game against the Cyclones will be the ultimate test for Illinois’ best players who could have a future in the NBA. Here’s a look at how the first two games have impacted Terrence Shannon Jr., Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins.

Terrence Shannon Jr.

We can’t talk about Shannon Jr.’s draft stock honestly without mentioning the rape allegations he faces from earlier in the season. The judicial process is still playing out but Shannon Jr. has was allowed to take the court after a suspension which ultimately lasted six games. There will be more hearings regarding his legal situation and that result will ultimately determine his future. It’s an unfortunate cloud hanging over him but after what happened last year with Brandon Miller and Alabama, this just seems to be par for the course with college athletics.

When looking purely at the on-court production, Shannon Jr. is an immediate contributor in the NBA. He’s got elite speed, aggressiveness and ball-handling skills which make him a big threat in the open floor. He’s put up 56 points through two games, which is impressive even if the competition is not as tough as it could’ve been. Iowa State’s tenacious defense will be the biggest test for Shannon Jr. If he can consistently get to the basket and open up driving lanes for others, his draft stock will skyrocket.

NBA stock: Up slightly (Legal situation pending)

Marcus Domask

Domask might be under the radar when it comes to the next level. He’s got good size at 6-6, but his frame doesn’t fit into a conventional guard or forward spot. After recording a triple-double against Morehead State in the first round, Domask registered 22 points and seven assists in the win over Duquesne. He’s shown he can do a little bit of everything, even if he can’t do one specific thing at a high level. That’s not exactly a star in the making on an NBA team, but it is a valuable rotation player who can maintain his cool in pressure situations. Domask might not have caught the eyes of NBA scouts for much of the season, but the last two games have made a big difference. If he can control the tempo against Iowa State, he’ll have to at least test the draft waters before making a decision on his future.

NBA stock: Up

Coleman Hawkins

Hawkins has made big strides over the last year. He’s not as fluid as those who have come before him with a similar body type in terms of ball handling skills, so he doesn’t project as a wing player at the next level. A team might have success if they attempt to transition him into more of a power forward role instead of making him a dribbler. Hawkins still makes one or two questionable plays every game but he’s able to stretch the floor and makes hustle plays in key moments. He’s likely going to be a second-round pick at the moment, so the Iowa State game will loom large for his draft stock.

NBA stock: Neutral