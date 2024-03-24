2024 March Madness Wrap-up for Saturday, March 24: NC State is hot, and so are the favorites

Another terrific day of basketball has come to a close a bit later than expected, as the late standalone game between Oregon and Creighton went to double overtime and might have been the best matchup of the tournament. And that won’t be much solace for Oregon or under bettors, who unjustly did not cash their tickets.

Here’s some news and notes from the first day of the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The chalk goes 6-1-1 ATS

In a tournament expected to be as wide open as this one, it figured to be a big weekend for variance and underdogs potentially even winning outright. Instead we got all eight favorites winning outright.

There’s a bit of an asterisk here as both the Oregon Ducks and Oakland Golden Grizzlies did go to overtime as underdogs, but the Ducks failed to hold the spread in the extra session.

So far through 44 games, favorites are 23-19-2 ATS in this tournament. That’s generally good for the casual bettor, and bad for the sports books.

Gonzaga in the Sweet 16, a yearly tradition

Gonzaga torched Kansas in its second-round matchup on Saturday, blowing out the Jayhawks in an 89-68 rout. This was actually a three-point game early in the second half before the Zags poured it on with a 28-4 run.

This will be Gonzaga’s NINTH straight trip to the Sweet 16, which ties Duke for the third longest streak in NCAA Tournament history. There was a point this season where the Bulldogs were considered a bubble team and here they are in the second weekend yet again. Mark Few routinely has his teams playing deep into March, but can this be the year where they finally break through and win a national championship?

Kansas bows out

Of course the loser in that game was Kansas, who saw a frustrating season come to a close. Starting as the year ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, the Jayhawks ended up being the most disappointing team in the country this season. A late-January knee injury to top scorer Kevin McCullar Jr. clearly ruined the vibes and their season ended with a whimper. Even Bill Self couldn’t wait for the year to end.

KU should regroup like it always does and it should once again be on the short-list of national title contenders once a new season tips off this fall.

Is NC State channeling 1983?

NC State survived an overtime thriller against Oakland on Saturday, advancing to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2015. The Wolfpack have been on a ridiculous heater these last two weeks, winning five games in five days during the ACC Tournament and now winning two games in the NCAA Tournament to move on to the next weekend.

We’re entering territory where you can start drawing parallels between this year’s team and the legendary 1983 NC State team that won it all. If you see D.J. Burns make a buzzer-beating dunk and Kevin Keatts running around the floor to hug someone, then you’ll know that this is a team of destiny.

Rick Barnes’ing avoided.

Overtime is not kind to the underdogs

Despite two upsets in the extra session at the First Four, there was no such luck for the barking dogs on Saturday as both Oakland and Oregon fell in overtime and failed to pull the upset.

The better-seeded team as you would expect does usually win in overtime, as since 2010 in the NCAA Tournament the team that the Selection Committee expected to win is 26-19 in overtime.

Here’s how each seed line does when overtime hits over the last 15 seasons:

1’s 6-3

2’s 5-6

3’s 3-0

4’s 3-2

5’s 1-3

7’s 7-1

8’s 1-3

9’s N/A

10’s 0-1

No team seeded 11 or higher has faced at team at 12 or worse in an overtime game.