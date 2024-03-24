Full list of opening odds for Sweet 16 in 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

The first weekend of the 2024 NCAA Tournament is in the books and the field has been whittled down to 16 teams.

Chalk is the word that you can use to describe the first two rounds as the favorites dominated over the last four days of action. All No. 1 and No. 2 seeds are still alive and that should make for some compelling Sweet 16 matchups on Thursday and Friday.

Here are the odds for all Sweet 16 games in the 2024 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to add teams and odds as matchups are decided and the numbers become available.

East Region

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 UConn

Spread: UConn -10

Total: 135

Moneyline: UConn -485, SDSU +370

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Iowa State

Spread: ISU -2.5

Total: 146

Moneyline: ISU -142, Illinois +120

South Region

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston

Spread: Houston -4

Total: 133.5

Moneyline: Houston -192, Duke +160

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 2 Marquette

Spread: Marquette -6.5

Total: 150.5

Moneyline: Marquette -290, NC State +235

West Region

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 UNC

Spread: UNC -4

Total: 174

Moneyline: UNC -175, Alabama +145

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 2 Arizona

Spread: Arizona -7.5

Total: 151

Moneyline: Arizona -310, Clemson +250

Midwest Region

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Purdue

Spread: Purdue -4.5

Total: 154

Moneyline: Purdue -205, Gonzaga +170

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 2 Tennessee

Spread: Tennessee -2.5

Total: 144

Moneyline: UT -148, Creighton +124