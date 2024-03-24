Full list of opening odds for Sweet 16 in 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

The first weekend of the 2024 NCAA Tournament is in the books and the field has been whittled down to 16 teams.
Chalk is the word that you can use to describe the first two rounds as the favorites dominated over the last four days of action. All No. 1 and No. 2 seeds are still alive and that should make for some compelling Sweet 16 matchups on Thursday and Friday.
Here are the odds for all Sweet 16 games in the 2024 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to add teams and odds as matchups are decided and the numbers become available.
East Region
No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 UConn
Spread: UConn -10
Total: 135
Moneyline: UConn -485, SDSU +370
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Iowa State
Spread: ISU -2.5
Total: 146
Moneyline: ISU -142, Illinois +120
South Region
No. 4 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston
Spread: Houston -4
Total: 133.5
Moneyline: Houston -192, Duke +160
No. 11 NC State vs. No. 2 Marquette
Spread: Marquette -6.5
Total: 150.5
Moneyline: Marquette -290, NC State +235
West Region
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 UNC
Spread: UNC -4
Total: 174
Moneyline: UNC -175, Alabama +145
No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 2 Arizona
Spread: Arizona -7.5
Total: 151
Moneyline: Arizona -310, Clemson +250
Midwest Region
No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Purdue
Spread: Purdue -4.5
Total: 154
Moneyline: Purdue -205, Gonzaga +170
No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 2 Tennessee
Spread: Tennessee -2.5
Total: 144
Moneyline: UT -148, Creighton +124