Full list of opening odds for Sweet 16 in 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Here’s the complete list of odds for the Sweet 16 round in the 2024 NCAA Tournament

By Nick Simon
Michigan State v North Carolina Photo by Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The first weekend of the 2024 NCAA Tournament is in the books and the field has been whittled down to 16 teams.

Chalk is the word that you can use to describe the first two rounds as the favorites dominated over the last four days of action. All No. 1 and No. 2 seeds are still alive and that should make for some compelling Sweet 16 matchups on Thursday and Friday.

Here are the odds for all Sweet 16 games in the 2024 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to add teams and odds as matchups are decided and the numbers become available.

East Region

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 UConn
Spread: UConn -10
Total: 135
Moneyline: UConn -485, SDSU +370

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Iowa State
Spread: ISU -2.5
Total: 146
Moneyline: ISU -142, Illinois +120

South Region

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston
Spread: Houston -4
Total: 133.5
Moneyline: Houston -192, Duke +160

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 2 Marquette
Spread: Marquette -6.5
Total: 150.5
Moneyline: Marquette -290, NC State +235

West Region

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 UNC
Spread: UNC -4
Total: 174
Moneyline: UNC -175, Alabama +145

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 2 Arizona
Spread: Arizona -7.5
Total: 151
Moneyline: Arizona -310, Clemson +250

Midwest Region

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Purdue
Spread: Purdue -4.5
Total: 154
Moneyline: Purdue -205, Gonzaga +170

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 2 Tennessee
Spread: Tennessee -2.5
Total: 144
Moneyline: UT -148, Creighton +124

