2024 NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Sweet 16, March 28-29

We’ve got the entire schedule for the Sweet 16 and the second weekend of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

By Nick Simon Updated
Grand Canyon v Alabama Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The first two rounds of the 2024 NCAA Tournament are in the books and we now have the full schedule for the Sweet 16 taking place on Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29. These regional semifinal contests will tip off from Boston, Dallas, Detroit, and Los Angeles, and will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, and TruTV.

Chalk is a good way to describe the first weekend of tournament action as the favorites were triumphant in the majority of matchups. While we didn’t get a true bracket buster breaking through, but we will be treated to a variety of top teams duking it out for a spot in the Final Four. Can UConn continue its warpath for a second-straight national title? Can Purdue continue its redemption arc after last year’s failure? Will NC State continue its magical run through March? We’ll begin to find out those answers on Thursday.

March Madness TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, March 28-29

2024 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Tip Times TV Info

Thursday, March 28 Network Location Game Play-by-Play, Analyst, Reporter
7:09 p.m. CBS Los Angeles, CA (6) Clemson vs. (2) Arizona Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce
7:39 p.m. TBS/ truTV Boston, MA (13) Yale/(5) San Diego St. vs. (1) UConn Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz
After conc. game 1 CBS Los Angeles, CA (9) Alabama vs. (1) North Carolina Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce
After conc. game 2 TBS/ truTV Boston, MA (3) Illinois vs. (2) Iowa State Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz
Friday, March 29 Network Location Game Play-by-Play, Analyst, Reporter
7:09 p.m. CBS Dallas, TX (11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette lan Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
7:39 p.m. TBS/ truTV Detroit, MI (5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn
After conc. game 1 CBS Dallas, TX (4) Duke vs. (9) Texas A&M//(1) Houston lan Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
After conc. game 2 TBS/ truTV Detroit, MI (3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

