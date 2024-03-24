2024 NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Sweet 16, March 28-29

The first two rounds of the 2024 NCAA Tournament are in the books and we now have the full schedule for the Sweet 16 taking place on Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29. These regional semifinal contests will tip off from Boston, Dallas, Detroit, and Los Angeles, and will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, and TruTV.

Chalk is a good way to describe the first weekend of tournament action as the favorites were triumphant in the majority of matchups. While we didn’t get a true bracket buster breaking through, but we will be treated to a variety of top teams duking it out for a spot in the Final Four. Can UConn continue its warpath for a second-straight national title? Can Purdue continue its redemption arc after last year’s failure? Will NC State continue its magical run through March? We’ll begin to find out those answers on Thursday.

March Madness TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, March 28-29