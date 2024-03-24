No. 11 NC State vs. No. 2 Marquette: Betting odds, spread, total for Sweet 16 of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 11 NC State Wolfpack will take on the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Friday. This South Regional semifinal will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas with the tipoff time and network TBD.

NC State (24-14) continues to survive and advance, gutting out a 79-73 overtime victory over No. 14 Oakland to advance to its first Sweet 16 since 2015. Both of these teams traded haymakers all throughout regulation and in OT. Jayden Taylor fired the killshot with a clutch three that put the Pack up five with 1:20 left, and DJ Burns led the team with 24 points on the night.

Marquette (26-9) fended off a threatening Colorado comeback, pulling out a close 81-77 win over the Buffaloes to reach their first Sweet 16 since 2013. Tyler Kolek, who recently returned from an oblique injury that kept him sidelined during the Big East Tournament, led the team with 21 points and 11 assists. Kolek also made the jump shot that put the Eagles up by three with under a minute remaining.

2024 March Madness: NC State vs. Marquette-Colorado odds

Spread: Marquette -6.5

Over/Under: 160.5

Moneyline: Marquette -270, NC State +220

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.