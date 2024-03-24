No. 4 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston: Betting odds, spread, total for Sweet 16 of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils will take on the No. 1 Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Friday. This South Regional semifinal will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas with the tipoff time and network TBD.

Duke (26-8) dominated both of its games in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16 by blowing out No. 12 James Madison 93-55 on Sunday. The Blue Devils never trailed and got active from beyond the arc early, ultimately burying 15 threes in the contest. Jared McCain made eight of those threes and finished the game with 30 points and five rebounds.

Houston (32-4) survived a 100-95 overtime street fight against Texas A&M on Sunday, advancing to its fourth straight Sweet 16. The Cougars played with fire in the final minutes as they watched a 12-point lead with two minutes to go deteriorate, ultimately resulting in Andersson Garcia draining a buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime. They regrouped in OT, however, as a Jamal Shead jumper and free throw gave them enough cushion to survive and advance.

2024 March Madness: Duke vs. Houston odds

Spread: Houston -4

Over/Under: 133

Moneyline: Houston -192, Duke +160